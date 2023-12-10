Police: Bradenton mom, 22, abandons child at hotel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police called to investigate a disturbance at a hotel soon discovered an abandoned girl in the care of a family friend, and in the end, took the child’s mother to jail.

22-year-old Amber Ferrer wanted to drop her child off for a few hours with Jarvarius Cannon, the father, but she and her friends weren’t sure where he was. According to one of Ferrer’s friends, Shermina Williams, they knew beforehand that Cannon might not be at the the Siesta Inn. They only knew that he’d stayed there in the past.

Nevertheless, Williams drove Ferrer, Ferrer’s daughter, and Maliah Gipson, another friend, to the Siesta Inn on Tamiami Trail. They parked behind the south building and Ferrer’s daughter ran out, crossed the parking lot, and then ran back--according to witnesses, she clearly had no idea where to go. A maintenance man helped her find the right door...or so the child thought. Once the girl was gone from view, the van that had brought her there drove off.

Shaddia Hasan and her daughter lived inside--Javarius Cannon, father of the child who was abandoned, was Hasan’s ex-boyfriend. Hasan’s own daughter saw Ferrer’s daughter standing outside with a hotel employee and alerted her mother. The maintenance man, assuming everything was alright, wandered away.

“Where’s your dad?” Hasan asked the girl. The girl said that she wasn’t with her dad.

“Where’s your mom?” Hasan asked. The girl explained that her mom had dropped her off and gone.

Hasan had watched the girl in the past, but that was more than four months prior to the incident. Hasan and Cannon had been broken up about for about the same length of time.

Hasan then called a friend, who took the child. Five hours later, Ferrer called that friend, asking for her daughter back. The friend refused, believing the girl would be unsafe in her mother’s care. About half an hour afterwards, that friend got a call from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, instructing her to return the child. The friend, however, didn’t think that would be in the child’s best interests, and so she went to Sarasota police.

When officers saw the child, she was happy, healthy, and uninjured, playing inside a car. The friend was able to contact the girl’s father, Cannon, though FaceTime. Cannon, currently homeless in Tampa, said that he had no idea why Ferrer would have left the child with Hasan.

At that time, deputies arrested Ferrer for child neglect, because, according to police, she “failed to make a reasonable effort to provide her daughter with the care and supervision necessary for a child of her age.”

She walked out of Sarasota County Jail a day later on supervised release.

