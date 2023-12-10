Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

King Charles and Queen Camilla share their Christmas card

Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will...
Buckingham Palace released a photo of the Christmas card King Charles and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.(Buckingham Palace via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Buckingham Palace released on Sunday an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out to celebrate Christmas this year.

The card features a photograph taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace following the coronation on May 6, the Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles is wearing a robe made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold, which was worn by King George VI in 1937, according to the palace. Queen Camilla is wearing a white robe designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, the palace said.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a Christmas photo of their family, which features their Christmas card. It shows the Prince and Princess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Windsor, Kensington Palace said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Beth Orticelli made a rare find.
A mega find: Megalodon shark tooth found in Venice
WWSB Generic Stock 5
One person killed following crash on US 41
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Friday night crash leaves one dead
The fire has been contained and the roadway has been cleared.
Underground power lines catch fire at Cattleman Rd.

Latest News

Initial talks on changing licensing requirements initially started at the December 4 Sarasota...
Sarasota Leaders Consider New Licensing and Background Checks for Private-Towing Companies
A state trooper found quite a haul waiting for him after a routine traffic stop led to quite a...
State trooper nets Maryland drug stash in Sarasota traffic stop
Researchers found that ChatGPT was unable to accurately answer most medical questions.
ChatGPT struggles to accurately answer medical questions, study says
Venice High School prepares for state championships
Venice playing in state football championship game three years in a row helps build character