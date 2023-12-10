First Alert Weather for Sunday Afternoon!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong cold front moves in today with rain, thunderstorms, and wind for the late afternoon and evening. There is a slight risk of severe weather late Sunday. Severe weather is defined as a storm that produces winds 58 mph or stronger, or possibly an isolated tornado. But gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph and a few heavy rain cells are possible. Rain tapers off after 9 PM. Cooler air in the 60s returns Monday and a cold start in the 40s Tuesday. Then we warm back into the mid 70s, which is average in December. Winds will be gusty again on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

We’re tracking another front next Friday/Saturday with a chance of rain. After that front, we may hold on to temps near 70.

