Early morning crash slows traffic on Washington and University

By Cade Snell
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An early morning crash has caused traffic to slow on Washington and University. Sarasota County deputies are out directing north and westbound traffic, and a white Toyota RAV4 has been towed away from the scene.

The exact cause of the crash is still unknown, but ABC7 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

