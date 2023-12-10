Bystander gets aggressive, goes to jail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A deputy on a traffic stop soon turned away to deal with much bigger problems.

On Dec. 1, a Sarasota County deputy was finishing up a routine traffic stop, writing a written warning in lieu of giving a ticket, when 69-year-old Alexandru Stan came up and began beating his fists against her window. The man said that he lived in the apartment complex where the deputy was conducting the traffic stop, and that the deputy needed to leave so that he could get out. In contrast, the deputy told him that she was doing her job; he needed to leave.

Stan refused.

He stepped chest-to-chest with the deputy, yelling and pointing his finger in her face The deputy grabbed his wrist and shirt and tried to put him in handcuffs, but Stan denied her, going so far as the strike the deputy to try and break free.

Backup soon arrived, however, and then Stan was up against the hood of the patrol car, finally wearing handcuffs.

He has been charged with both resisting with violence and obstructing without violence and was released from Sarasota County Jail a day later on a $500 bond.

