Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Adoption fees waived at Manatee County Animal Welfare

There are three adoption centers located at Palmetto Adoption Center (pet adoptions), Cat Town...
There are three adoption centers located at Palmetto Adoption Center (pet adoptions), Cat Town Adoption Center (cat adoptions), and Bishop Animal Shelter (lost and found pets).(Arizona's Family)
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to a high population of dogs Manatee County Animal Welfare is waiving its pet adoption fees.

MCAW says “it’s crucial for some dogs to get adopted or go into foster, to make space for incoming pets.”

There are three adoption centers located at Palmetto Adoption Center (pet adoptions), Cat Town Adoption Center (cat adoptions), and Bishop Animal Shelter (lost and found pets).

Contact for adoptions: Lauren.Tryon@mymanatee.org

More information about pet adoptions can be found here: Animal Welfare - Manatee County (mymanatee.org)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
Beth Orticelli made a rare find.
A mega find: Megalodon shark tooth found in Venice
WWSB Generic Stock 5
One person killed following crash on US 41
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Friday night crash leaves one dead
The fire has been contained and the roadway has been cleared.
Underground power lines catch fire at Cattleman Rd.

Latest News

Initial talks on changing licensing requirements initially started at the December 4 Sarasota...
Sarasota Leaders Consider New Licensing and Background Checks for Private-Towing Companies
A state trooper found quite a haul waiting for him after a routine traffic stop led to quite a...
State trooper nets Maryland drug stash in Sarasota traffic stop
Venice High School prepares for state championships
Venice playing in state football championship game three years in a row helps build character
Sarasota police called to investigate a disturbance at a hotel soon discovered an abandoned...
Police: Bradenton mom, 22, abandons child at hotel