Adoption fees waived at Manatee County Animal Welfare

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to a high population of dogs Manatee County Animal Welfare is waiving its pet adoption fees.

MCAW says “it’s crucial for some dogs to get adopted or go into foster, to make space for incoming pets.”

There are three adoption centers located at Palmetto Adoption Center (pet adoptions), Cat Town Adoption Center (cat adoptions), and Bishop Animal Shelter (lost and found pets).

Contact for adoptions: Lauren.Tryon@mymanatee.org

More information about pet adoptions can be found here: Animal Welfare - Manatee County (mymanatee.org)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.