A warm Saturday and a First Alert stormy Sunday afternoon!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday is definitely the warm outdoor day this weekend. Sunday morning and early afternoon are also quiet and warm. Then a strong cold front moves in with rain and possible thunderstorms for the late afternoon and evening. At this time, we are not expecting severe weather late Sunday. But gusty winds and a few heavy rain cells are possible. Cooler air in the 60s returns Monday and a cold start in the 40s Tuesday. Then we warm back into the mid 70s, which is average in December. Winds will be gusty Monday, then again Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

We’re tracking another front next Friday/Saturday with a chance of rain. After that front, we may hold on to temps near 70.

