Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

A warm Saturday and a First Alert stormy Sunday afternoon!

7DAY
7DAY(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday is definitely the warm outdoor day this weekend. Sunday morning and early afternoon are also quiet and warm. Then a strong cold front moves in with rain and possible thunderstorms for the late afternoon and evening. At this time, we are not expecting severe weather late Sunday. But gusty winds and a few heavy rain cells are possible. Cooler air in the 60s returns Monday and a cold start in the 40s Tuesday. Then we warm back into the mid 70s, which is average in December. Winds will be gusty Monday, then again Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

We’re tracking another front next Friday/Saturday with a chance of rain. After that front, we may hold on to temps near 70.

FAWD
FAWD(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beth Orticelli made a rare find.
A mega find: Megalodon shark tooth found in Venice
The fire has been contained and the roadway has been cleared.
Underground power lines catch fire at Cattleman Rd.
WWSB Generic Stock 5
One person killed following crash on US 41
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
Learn the rules about the Legacy Trail before you take a trip there!
Legacy Trail safety blitz nets one arrest

Latest News

Interview with Andy North
Interview with Andy North
Mark Patterson Interview
Mark Patterson Interview
Rainfall amounts could exceed a 1/2 and inch on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
‘Brady Sarasota’ holds vigil for gun violence victims