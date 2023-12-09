Venice High School Football Team receives cheers and good wishes ahead of championship game

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It was standing room only Friday morning at Venice High School.

Around two thousand students, staff, bands, cheerleaders, and community members held a pep-rally for the Venice High School Football prior to their departure for the championship title football game against Lakeland in Tallahassee.

Venice lost against Lakeland a year ago 24-14 at the championship game that was held in Fort Lauderdale, but say it’s a different story this year. With 12 straight wins this season, the team plans on bringing home the trophy, along with memories that will last a lifetime.

“Our offense clicks on all cylinders and our defense is holding up, and that’s what we need to win this year,” said senior quarterback Jadyn Glasser. School officials said that the players are ready to leave their mark on the gridiron Saturday evening when they hit the field. “It’s worthwhile to go to a championship game, some teams never get to go, and we’ve been to three championship games in a row,” said Venice High School Athletic Director Pete Dombroski.

ABC 7 has a team in Tallahassee, and will bring you the latest coverage on-air, and on-line throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.