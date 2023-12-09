Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Venice High School Football Team receives cheers and good wishes ahead of championship game

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Rob Wells
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It was standing room only Friday morning at Venice High School.

Around two thousand students, staff, bands, cheerleaders, and community members held a pep-rally for the Venice High School Football prior to their departure for the championship title football game against Lakeland in Tallahassee.

Venice lost against Lakeland a year ago 24-14 at the championship game that was held in Fort Lauderdale, but say it’s a different story this year. With 12 straight wins this season, the team plans on bringing home the trophy, along with memories that will last a lifetime.

“Our offense clicks on all cylinders and our defense is holding up, and that’s what we need to win this year,” said senior quarterback Jadyn Glasser. School officials said that the players are ready to leave their mark on the gridiron Saturday evening when they hit the field. “It’s worthwhile to go to a championship game, some teams never get to go, and we’ve been to three championship games in a row,” said Venice High School Athletic Director Pete Dombroski.

ABC 7 has a team in Tallahassee, and will bring you the latest coverage on-air, and on-line throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beth Orticelli made a rare find.
A mega find: Megalodon shark tooth found in Venice
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
The fire has been contained and the roadway has been cleared.
Underground power lines catch fire at Cattleman Rd.
WWSB Generic Stock 5
One person killed following crash on US 41
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air

Latest News

A little boy beams over a shopping cart full of toys from Target he wanted for Christmas, that...
150 underprivileged kids in Sarasota ‘Shop with a Cop’ at Target
Will Mackinnon holding onto state championship title after winning the big game.
Cardinal Mooney wins state class 1A football title at FAMU
Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade
It’s time for the Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade of Lights
Venice
Discovering Venice, the Ghost Town that Lived