Venice football preparing to battle in third straight state title game

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Indians are just hours away from taking the field in Tallahassee to compete in their third straight high school football state championship game.

They’re taking on Lakeland in rematch from their 2022 state title contest. Lakeland went on to win that contest 21-14.

Game time begins at 8 p.m. this evening from Bragg Stadium in Tallahassee.

ABC7 will provide you with updates throughout the night.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.