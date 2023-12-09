Advertise With Us
Venice football preparing to battle in third straight state title game

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
By Xavier McKnight
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Indians are just hours away from taking the field in Tallahassee to compete in their third straight high school football state championship game.

They’re taking on Lakeland in rematch from their 2022 state title contest. Lakeland went on to win that contest 21-14.

Game time begins at 8 p.m. this evening from Bragg Stadium in Tallahassee.

ABC7 will provide you with updates throughout the night.

