Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

St. Pete man jailed in Tampa for threatening to make massacres in NY subways

One Suncoast man met a federal marshal Thursday after threatening to “cause havoc on the...
One Suncoast man met a federal marshal Thursday after threatening to “cause havoc on the subway” by shooting “anybody” that he saw.(WWSB-ABC7)
By Cade Snell
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One Suncoast man met a federal marshal Thursday after threatening to “cause havoc on the subway” by shooting “anybody” that he saw.

Robert Trout III, a 19-year-old from St. Petersburg, was already in jail when the marshal came in. The day before Thanksgiving, law enforcement arrested him for retail theft, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting an officer. Soon enough, however, word came from federal agencies seeking Trout on other charges.

According to US Attorney Roger Handberg, “Trout posted a video on Instagram making threats to go to New York City and ‘cause havoc on the subway’ by shooting ‘anybody’ that Trout sees. Trout further threatened that this shooting would occur on the evening of Thanksgiving, November 23, 2023, and stated ‘if you’re from New York City, do not take the train on Thursday evening.’ While making these threats, Trout displayed multiple firearms, including two semi-automatic firearms with extended clips containing a total of 60 bullets while stating ‘that’s sixty shots - that’s sixty people dead.’”

After marshals arrived, they escorted Trout to federal court, where a judge ordered him detained pending a trial. After that, they brought him back to Pinellas County Jail.

This case is ongoing. ABC7 will continue bringing you the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beth Orticelli made a rare find.
A mega find: Megalodon shark tooth found in Venice
The fire has been contained and the roadway has been cleared.
Underground power lines catch fire at Cattleman Rd.
WWSB Generic Stock 5
One person killed following crash on US 41
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
Learn the rules about the Legacy Trail before you take a trip there!
Legacy Trail safety blitz nets one arrest

Latest News

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Friday night crash leaves one dead
7DAY
A warm Saturday and a First Alert stormy Sunday afternoon!
Interview with Andy North
Interview with Andy North
Mark Patterson Interview
Mark Patterson Interview