St. Pete man jailed in Tampa for threatening to make massacres in NY subways

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One Suncoast man met a federal marshal Thursday after threatening to “cause havoc on the subway” by shooting “anybody” that he saw.

Robert Trout III, a 19-year-old from St. Petersburg, was already in jail when the marshal came in. The day before Thanksgiving, law enforcement arrested him for retail theft, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting an officer. Soon enough, however, word came from federal agencies seeking Trout on other charges.

According to US Attorney Roger Handberg, “Trout posted a video on Instagram making threats to go to New York City and ‘cause havoc on the subway’ by shooting ‘anybody’ that Trout sees. Trout further threatened that this shooting would occur on the evening of Thanksgiving, November 23, 2023, and stated ‘if you’re from New York City, do not take the train on Thursday evening.’ While making these threats, Trout displayed multiple firearms, including two semi-automatic firearms with extended clips containing a total of 60 bullets while stating ‘that’s sixty shots - that’s sixty people dead.’”

After marshals arrived, they escorted Trout to federal court, where a judge ordered him detained pending a trial. After that, they brought him back to Pinellas County Jail.

This case is ongoing. ABC7 will continue bringing you the latest information as it becomes available.

