Sarasota Sheriff Office Offers Safety Trips for Visitors Using The Legacy Trail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials say while The Legacy Trail is a fun place to check out nature and wildlife, they’re also stressing visitors pay attention to posted rules and regulations along the nearly 20-mile path stretching from Venice to downtown Sarasota.

Sheriff’s Office spokespersons said they logged 127 conversations with people along the trail during a week-long Safety Blitz.

While the safety and information campaign consisted primarily of friendly chats, others walked away with warnings, primarily for infractions of the 15 mile-per-hour speed limits for bikers. Sheriff officials also stopped an individual on the trail after hours.

They said a background check revealed an outstanding felony warrant for narcotics which ended in an arrest.

“Those not obeying the posted signage, and the proper use of signage along the trail are the people that we want to contact, and educate, and in this case, an arrest because the person had a warrant,” said Sarasota County Sheriff Lieutenant Don Kennard.

Kennard added that if people ever encounter issues along the trail, all they need to do is look around. “About every tenth of a mile, they have some placards and signs to indicate a location marker, so if you find yourself on the trail and there’s some type of emergency, or some information that you need to relay, you can use those markers to identify where you are,” Kennard added.

ABC 7 learned the city of Sarasota is considering connecting The Legacy Trail to the planned Bobby Jones Nature Park. The city has scheduled a series of meetings December 12, 13 and 14 to gain feedback.

For more information, on times and locations of the meetings, along with safety tips regarding The Legacy Trail, please visit: friendsofthelegacytrail.org.

