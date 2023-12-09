Advertise With Us
Friday night crash leaves one dead

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One man died Friday evening after veering off the road and colliding with a tree.

Florida Highway Patrol says that the 23-year-old driver was traveling north on 87th St E and trying to drive along a street slowly curving left. The sedan veered off the road, careening into the grass shoulder before crashing into the tree. By the time law enforcement arrived, the driver had died.

The crash remains under investigation. ABC7 will continue bringing you the latest information as it becomes available.

