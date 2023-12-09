FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY

WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will bring some changes our way this weekend. We have a First Alert Weather notification for Sunday afternoon and through the evening. Right now it looks like we will see mainly showers with a few isolated thunderstorms embedded within the canopy of clouds moving in. Most everyone will get some rainfall with some amounts approaching 3/4 of and inch. Although the Storm Prediction Center doesn’t have us in a risk for strong to severe storms this will have to monitored over the weekend as some hi-res models are suggesting that a couple of the storms could be strong.

The timing of the storms will be in the afternoon mainly after 2 p.m. and possibly a little later. The rain chance is high and could even go higher as more data comes into the forecast models. Most of the rain will be over by say 8 to 9 p.m. Sunday evening. Behind the front temperatures will turn much cooler.

We can expect a nice warm day on Saturday with well out ahead of the front. We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday with temperatures warming into the low 80s for most everyone with some areas well inland warming even a little higher. The humidity will be on the rise so expect it to feel even warmer during the afternoon. Winds on Saturday will be out of the SE at 10-15 mph during the morning and subside a bit by the afternoon. Low temperatures both on Saturday and Sunday will be warm into the mid to upper 60s.

On Sunday skies will be partly cloudy in the morning allowing the temperatures to warm into the upper 70s to near 80 before the front and clouds arrive later in the afternoon. If we get a lot of sunshine in the morning this could give the storms a little more punch as the front moves through. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be around during the mid afternoon through the early evening on Sunday. This will cause some disruptive weather for our area during this time frame. We are giving it a yellow level, meaning it will cause moderate disruptions to outdoor activities. The scale we use is Green (lightest impacts), Yellow (moderate impacts) and Red (strongest impacts) in determining the intensity of the “First Alert Weather Day”.

Some disruptive weather heading our way over the weekend. Timing of storms will be mid afternoon through Sunday evening (WWSB)

On Monday we will see much cooler weather with breezy conditions throughout the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy through the day. Highs will only warm into the mid to upper 60s as the NNW winds funnel in the chillier air.

Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s inland and low 50s near the coast. Highs on Tuesday will warm into the low 70s.

