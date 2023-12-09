Discovering Venice, the Ghost Town that Lived

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice almost became a Ghost Town when Florida’s real estate boom of the 1920s went bust. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, who owned most of the city, left town fast when they couldn’t pay the bills anymore. Riding up on their white horse to save the town was the Kentucky Military Institute. Watch and see how they turned Venice around into the booming city it is now!

