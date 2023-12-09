Advertise With Us
Discovering Venice, the Ghost Town that Lived

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 7am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice almost became a Ghost Town when Florida’s real estate boom of the 1920s went bust. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, who owned most of the city, left town fast when they couldn’t pay the bills anymore. Riding up on their white horse to save the town was the Kentucky Military Institute. Watch and see how they turned Venice around into the booming city it is now!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast

9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View

4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News

7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)

11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

