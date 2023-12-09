Advertise With Us
Cardinal Mooney wins state class 1A football title at FAMU

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
By James Hill
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Cardinal Mooney cougars are the FHSAA Class 1S State Championship football champions. Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School holds on to win a close game at Bragg Memorial Stadium on the campus of Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.

The December 8th at 10.a.m. morning game is an early day of football the Cougars will never forget. Cardinal Mooney 31 Trinity Catholic 27 is historic.

Teddy Foster is a CMCHS Senior Defensive back who committed to the University of Florida last summer. He tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill how proud he is of the accomplishment to winning the state championship for Cardinal Mooney CHS.

“It’s been three or four years, it took a minute to get here and we went all the way. I can’t be prouder of my unit,” Tedd Foster said.

The Cardinal Mooney Cougars are a team of destiny who used discipline, hard work, and teamwork to win their first football state title since 1972.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

