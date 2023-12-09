Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

‘Brady Sarasota’ holds vigil for gun violence victims

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels via MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was an emotional evening for those attending the Brady Sarasota 7th Annual Gun Violence Vigil.

The event was held at First Congregational Church in Sarasota. The Suncoast coming together to remember those who have lost their lives to gun violence.

The organization reflected on the impact gun violence has in communities here.

The event featured Erica Dorsey, the mother of Aaron Hunter III, a young boy who was shot in the head in Newtown. Hunter had along road to recovery and Dorsey shared the story of that terrifying night.

The organization will hold another event on Jan. 4 at 4 p.m. at the same location to discuss new legislation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beth Orticelli made a rare find.
A mega find: Megalodon shark tooth found in Venice
An uber driver and one passenger were killed in the crash.
Uber driver, passenger killed in Skyway Bridge crash
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
Learn the rules about the Legacy Trail before you take a trip there!
Legacy Trail safety blitz nets one arrest
Douglas Gray
Second arrest made after body discovered in Bradenton homeless camp

Latest News

Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade
Sarasota’s Holiday Boat Parade of Lights this Saturday
Changes are coming to downtown Palmetto
Changes hope to revitalize downtown Palmetto
WWSB Generic Stock 5
One person killed following crash on US 41
The moment Cardinal Mooney clinched the state title!
One of the turtles rescued by Mote
52 sea turtles experiencing ‘cold stun’ in New England flown to rehab in Florida