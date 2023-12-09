‘Brady Sarasota’ holds vigil for gun violence victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was an emotional evening for those attending the Brady Sarasota 7th Annual Gun Violence Vigil.

The event was held at First Congregational Church in Sarasota. The Suncoast coming together to remember those who have lost their lives to gun violence.

The organization reflected on the impact gun violence has in communities here.

The event featured Erica Dorsey, the mother of Aaron Hunter III, a young boy who was shot in the head in Newtown. Hunter had along road to recovery and Dorsey shared the story of that terrifying night.

The organization will hold another event on Jan. 4 at 4 p.m. at the same location to discuss new legislation.

