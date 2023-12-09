150 underprivileged kids in Sarasota ‘Shop with a Cop’ at Target

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

12 years in a row, the Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota Housing Authority, have hosted ‘Shop with a Cop.’ On Saturday they made the sweet event happen again at the Target on Fruitville road.

This year is their largest number of children donated to. The housing authority helped raise over 15,000 dollars for the kids to spend, while they browsed every aisle with their cop partner.

The event not only gives the gift of Christmas to these little ones, but it also helps build a bond between law enforcement and the community.

Each kid had a budget of 100 dollars and picked out their favorite toys. All before the store opened to the public.

The cops always love the fun experience. “I didn’t usually get a lot for Christmas,” said Daniel Stevens from the Sarasota Police Department. “So, to be able to give back and have the kids make the decisions was a lot of fun,” he added.

The police chief emphasized just how important this event is to his team. “A lot of these officers worked since 5 o’clock last night,” said Chief Rex Troche. “They’re here right now and it’s almost 7:30a.m, so that’s really dedication shown by the Sarasota Police Department,” he finished.

