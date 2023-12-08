Undercover Sarasota detectives arrest Tampa man for allegedly luring child

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One Tampa man now sits in Sarasota County Jail after traveling to meet a 14-year-old girl that actually turned out to be an undercover Sarasota detective.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted an advertisement on Craigslist.org on October 27, in the “Missed Connections” section. “You were the guy helping my daughter in the pickup line and were so kind and patient with her. I saw your ocean blue eyes looking at me and smile but we were cut off by the traffic. I just want to say thank you and I hope to run into you again.”

Two days later, just shy of a week after Thanksgiving, John Paul Dalferro took the bait, replying with his name and phone number. The deputy posed as the mother, asking the man who he was interested in, the mother or her daughter.

Dalferro replied, “whomever is naughtiest,” and once the disguised detective told him that the “daughter” was only 14, Dalferro asked to speak with her.

A barrage of sexual messages followed, including a photo partially exposing himself, as well as a link to pornography. Through the end of October and all throughout November, Dalferro kept the texts coming, until finally on Tuesday, Dec. 5, he showed up at the apartment complex where the child had told him that she lived. He told her that he wanted to meet and give her a massage.

Detectives met him at the scene.

Dalferro denied sexual intent, but he could not explain his explicit texts, and he did admit to sending the pornographic link.

Deputies escorted him to Sarasota County Jail, where he currently resides--pending a $50,000 bail for eight counts, including distributing obscene material and traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child. His arraignment is scheduled for January 19.

