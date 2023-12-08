Suncoast Congressman Buchanan recognizes Suncoast first responders

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan hosted the Congressional Fire & Rescue EMS Award Ceremony on Thursday to recognize 59 area first responders.

Buchanan established the awards in 2010 to give special recognition to fire and rescue and EMS personnel who have provided distinguished service to his constituents.

“As first responders, fire departments and emergency medical service teams are summoned on short notice to serve their communities,” said Buchanan. “Oftentimes, they arrive at scenes of great adversity and trauma, to which they reliably bring strength and composure. I believe these awards are a fitting tribute to our first responders and a reminder of the important role they play in our communities.”

This year’s award recipients were selected by an independent committee comprised of a cross section of current and retired fire and rescue personnel living in the district.

Here is the list of the winners:

Above and Beyond the Call of Duty Award: Charge Paramedic Jacqueline Wright of Manatee County EMS. Lieutenant Derek Foss of Southern Manatee Fire Rescue. Support Specialist Christopher Underwood and Support Specialist Adam Green of Manatee County Search and Rescue.

Dedication & Professionalism Award: Fire Marshall Rodney Kwiatkowski of West Manatee Fire Department. Captain Norman Brown of the Hillsborough County Fire Department. Assistant Chief Sean Dwyer of Manatee County EMS. Lieutenant Lionel Harrison of the City of Bradenton Fire Department.

Career Service Award: Battalion Chief David Foxall of the City of Bradenton Fire Department. Chaplin James Martin and Fire Commissioner Ed Stevens of the Parrish Fire District.

Preservation of Life Award: Chief Jared Leggett, Deputy Chief John Elwood, Captain Sheena Leggett, Captain Chris Krier, Captain Hollister Robinson, Captain Nicholas Reis, Sergeant Elizabeth Alvarez, Captain Joey Spinks, Corporal Harry White, Rescue Technician Matt Snell, Rescue Technician Nik Martinez, Rescue Technician Ebson Parrish, Rescue Technician Terry Olsen, Rescue Technician Rachel Swim, Rescue Technician Joseph Hoffman, Rescue Technician Ben Watts, Rescue Technician Chiara Simeoni, Rescue Technician Evan Gibbs, Rescue Technician Christopher Rodriguez, Rescue Technician A.J. Kwiatkowski, Civilian Pilot Garrett Mitchell, K9 Kaido, K9 Taz, K9 Alpha and K9 Karma of Manatee County Search and Rescue.

Unit Citation Award: District Chief Zach Molnar, Charge Paramedic Brandon Craig, EMT Anthony Tino, Charge Paramedic Jill Kinghorn of Manatee County EMS. Firefighter Aaron Wright, Firefighter/Engineer Brandon Beals of the City of Bradenton Fire Department. Officer Jason Rhind of the Bradenton Police Department. Engineer Daniel Lane, Firefighter Michael Kish, Firefighter Ben Guth, Lieutenant Chad Gamble, Firefighter Jordan Rogers, Firefighter Brian Perdue, Lieutenant Eric Hoying, Firefighter Kyle Powers, Firefighter Bret Kanapaux, and Battalion Chief Kyle Taylor of East Manatee Fire Rescue. Medical Director David Nonell, Assistant Chief Sean Dwyer, District Chief Bradley Hughes, Registered Nurse Brie Spuck Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Shannon Shanks, Social Worker Sonia Shuhart, Outreach Case Manager Angie Sciarrone, Community Paramedic Aaron Fullenwider, Community Paramedic Ashley Robinson and Resource Coordinator Vanessa Margraf-Brenn of Manatee County EMS.

