State College of Florida offering free dental services for veterans

(FILE)
(FILE)(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are a veteran without dental insurance, the State College of Florida is now offering free exams, cleanings and more.

The State College of Florida Dental Hygiene Clinic is open Monday through Friday, from 8 - 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All you need to get a complimentary exam, x-ray and cleaning are proof of your veteran status.

As this is an educational clinic, veterans should know that appointments may last up to four hours and several appointments may be required.

.

