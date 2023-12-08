Advertise With Us
One person killed following crash on US 41

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a crash on US 41 on Friday morning.

The collision occurred just before 8 a.m. at US 41 and South Tamiami Trail.

A sedan was traveling south on 41 in the turn lane, when the driver turned left in front of a pickup truck traveling north. A 74-year-old passenger was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

