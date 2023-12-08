One person killed following crash on US 41

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a crash on US 41 on Friday morning.

The collision occurred just before 8 a.m. at US 41 and South Tamiami Trail.

A sedan was traveling south on 41 in the turn lane, when the driver turned left in front of a pickup truck traveling north. A 74-year-old passenger was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.