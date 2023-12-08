Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Mother of Florida boy accused of football practice shooting now charged with felony

Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence. (WFTV, APOPKA POLICE DEPARTMENT, ORANGE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman whose 11-year-old is accused of shooting two teenagers at a football practice in October was charged with a felony Thursday after authorities say she left a loaded gun in a worn and tattered cardboard box in her car.

Sharelle Johnson, 33, did not have the box secured and it was easily opened, according to a news release issued by the state attorney’s office. Investigators say Johnson’s son took the gun from the car and shot two teens following an argument at football practice.

She was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of a child. A conviction carries up to five years in prison. A lawyer representing the family didn’t immediately return a phone message left with his office.

Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of...
Sharelle Johnson was charged with negligence by leaving a loaded firearm within easy access of a child.

A report from the Apopka Police Department said the child had been chased and attacked by the shooting victims, with a witness telling detectives one of the shooting victims had slapped him in the face.

Surveillance video showed one of the victims chasing the 11-year-old before the shooting, according to police records. Someone tried to break up the altercation, but the suspect grabbed the gun and ran toward the two teens, police wrote in the report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An uber driver and one passenger were killed in the crash.
Uber driver, passenger killed in Skyway Bridge crash
Beth Orticelli made a rare find.
A mega find: Megalodon shark tooth found in Venice
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
Bridget Ziegler
School Board Chair calls for Bridget Ziegler to resign from Sarasota County School Board
Douglas Gray
Second arrest made after body discovered in Bradenton homeless camp

Latest News

Sunday will be a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather: Sunday storms likely
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for 1st time since cardiac arrest
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
World Champions Cup at Concession Golf Club
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
ABC7 News at 6pm - December 6, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 5:30pm
Watching Your Wallet: Trouble in Toyland Report