It’s time for the Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade of Lights

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We do Christmas a little different here on the Suncoast compared to the rest of the country. We may not be having a white Christmas, but we do have some of the best Christmas lights you’ve ever seen.

The 37th Annual Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade of Lights takes place on Saturday where over 20 boats will go under the Ringling bridge around 6 p.m..

“So, I am from Michigan, and we do not have boat parades around Christmas just because its icy and cold. I have seen photos, but I’m curious to see they look like,” says Jesslynne Quakkelaar from Lake Michigan Credit Union.

Many of these boats and participants come from right here in Sarasota. “A lot of them are clients that have bought yachts from us, and this is a big part of their year. They get together to decorate their boats and come out and enjoy it with their families” says Jason Lozeau from Galati Yacht Sales.

The event is organized by Suncoast Charities for Children and the parade is also for a great cause. Executive Director of Suncoast Charities for Children says Lucy Nicandri says, “Santa will be on hand to meet and greet a lot of the children at Marina Jack. We are doing a toy drive that night. We encourage everyone to come out and bring an unwrapped new toy or book. They will all be distributed to three agencies that we support here locally.

It doesn’t get much better than helping kids in need while watching lit up boats pass by.

