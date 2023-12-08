Hard Rock’s Unity Betting App is now available

Advertise With Us
Floridians can legally bet on their first NFL game Thursday night as Seminole Tribe’s new sports betting app launches
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Players now have some new gambling options.

A new era in Florida is rolling out with the “First Roll” and the first in-person sports betting site are all up and running at the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa.

43 electronic sports betting kiosks and a retail sportsbook with eight stations for in-person wagers launched Friday. Despite one lawsuit making its way through the Florida Supreme Court, the wins have continued for the Seminole Tribe.

It’s the only legal online option for sports betting in the state.

Players in Florida can now download the Hard Rock Bet App.

