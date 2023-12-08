First Alert Weather: Sunday storms likely

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The warm up will continue today as temperatures climb to the upper 70s. Overnight temperatures will also be warmer, near 57. These values are very close to the normals for this time of year. The reason for the fast warm-up are the shifting winds that are out of the east today and southeast tomorrow.

Another aspect of the shifting wind direction is the rapid return of moisture. That will be key to the forecast of a rainy Sunday afternoon and evening. Current models using course grids indicate perhaps an inch of rain possible and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Currently the threat of severe weather appears to be confined to the Deep South and Mid-Atlantic East Coast, however we will monitor the evolution of the atmosphere over the next day or two. It is possible the the forecast may have to include a chance for some stronger storms.

The front will move south of us by early in the overnight on Monday morning. This should leave us with a sunny but cooler Monday.

