Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Day one of the World Champions Cup wraps up at the Concession

WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm
By Xavier McKnight
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Excitement is buzzing through the air as the big event is finally here. The World Champions Cup is underway at the Concession in Bradenton.

This PGA tour sanctioned tournament is one of the first of its kind and it’s happening right here on the Suncoast. Analyst, golf pro and University of Florida graduate Andy North tells ABC 7 he could see more events happening here in the future.

“You’ve got some great golf courses,” North said. “The weather obviously certain times a year works out much better than a lot of other times. I think there’s going to be some great opportunities going forward.”

When it comes to the tournament itself being on the Suncoast, other local pro golfers at other clubs throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties say they are full of pride.

“Absolutely just proud,” Wendi Patterson, of the Legacy Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch said. “I plan to be out there on Sunday to watch. These are guys I’ve kind of grown up admiring. They’re very skilled and they bring a lot of talent and wisdom to the game.”

I think it is fabulous,” Mark Patterson, of the Legacy Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch said. “I have a lot of connections to the Concession. It hits personal with me. I have a lot of professional golf tournament experience, but what it does for this community is mind boggling.”

The World Champions Cup will be happening through Sunday afternoon at the Concession. ABC7 will continue to provide you with the latest about the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridget Ziegler
Calls for Bridget Ziegler to step down from Sarasota County School Board
An uber driver and one passenger were killed in the crash.
Uber driver, passenger killed in Skyway Bridge crash
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 5pm
Day one of the World Champions Cup
WWSB ABC7 News at 4:30pm
Cardinal Mooney going for state title
VHS Football Team prepares for state championship game
Venice HS Football Team preparing for FHSAA State Championship Game
Florida Gulf Coast cruised to an 87-54 victory over New College of Florida on Tuesday night.
Kellman, Johnson lead Florida Gulf Coast over New College, 87-54
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Cardinal Mooney playing in state championship