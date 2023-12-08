Day one of the World Champions Cup wraps up at the Concession

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Excitement is buzzing through the air as the big event is finally here. The World Champions Cup is underway at the Concession in Bradenton.

This PGA tour sanctioned tournament is one of the first of its kind and it’s happening right here on the Suncoast. Analyst, golf pro and University of Florida graduate Andy North tells ABC 7 he could see more events happening here in the future.

“You’ve got some great golf courses,” North said. “The weather obviously certain times a year works out much better than a lot of other times. I think there’s going to be some great opportunities going forward.”

When it comes to the tournament itself being on the Suncoast, other local pro golfers at other clubs throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties say they are full of pride.

“Absolutely just proud,” Wendi Patterson, of the Legacy Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch said. “I plan to be out there on Sunday to watch. These are guys I’ve kind of grown up admiring. They’re very skilled and they bring a lot of talent and wisdom to the game.”

I think it is fabulous,” Mark Patterson, of the Legacy Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch said. “I have a lot of connections to the Concession. It hits personal with me. I have a lot of professional golf tournament experience, but what it does for this community is mind boggling.”

The World Champions Cup will be happening through Sunday afternoon at the Concession. ABC7 will continue to provide you with the latest about the tournament.

