Crews on scene of underground power line fire at Cattleman Rd.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a fire in the 4000 block of Cattleman Road.

The call came in just after 12:30 for a reported multiple underground power lines on fire.

Florida Power and Light was called to the scene. Two nearby businesses were evacuated. There are no reported injuries or transports. There are some road closures involved. ABC7 will update as we learn which roads are affected. Traffic cameras on Cattleman Road between Bee Ridge and Proctor are down.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.