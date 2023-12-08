Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Crews on scene of underground power line fire at Cattleman Rd.

WWSB Generic Stock 1
WWSB Generic Stock 1(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a fire in the 4000 block of Cattleman Road.

The call came in just after 12:30 for a reported multiple underground power lines on fire.

Florida Power and Light was called to the scene. Two nearby businesses were evacuated. There are no reported injuries or transports. There are some road closures involved. ABC7 will update as we learn which roads are affected. Traffic cameras on Cattleman Road between Bee Ridge and Proctor are down.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An uber driver and one passenger were killed in the crash.
Uber driver, passenger killed in Skyway Bridge crash
Beth Orticelli made a rare find.
A mega find: Megalodon shark tooth found in Venice
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
Bridget Ziegler
School Board Chair calls for Bridget Ziegler to resign from Sarasota County School Board
Douglas Gray
Second arrest made after body discovered in Bradenton homeless camp

Latest News

Alpine Christmas Trees gets their Fraser Firs from North Carolina.
Christmas tree disposal can be more than a trip to the curb
: Baltimore Orioles’ players watch the action during spring training in Sarasota. The team...
Sports grabs ever-larger share of tourism focus
Floridians can legally bet on their first NFL game Thursday night as Seminole Tribe’s new...
Hard Rock’s Unity Betting App is now available
Sarasota County operates 14 fixed routes with traditional buses, including one that links...
Sarasota’s on-demand transit gains thousands of riders