Christmas tree disposal can be more than a trip to the curb

While most Americans choose artificial Christmas trees, the natural-tree market is making a comeback, meaning that more trees will be kicked to the curb after the holiday season.

Of the more than 94 million U.S. households displaying a Christmas tree this year, roughly a third of those trees will be real. While Sarasota and Manatee counties trash-collection services will pick up trees disposed of as yard waste, there are alternatives for those looking to be greener.

City of Sarasota Public Works General Manager Todd Kucharski said that deciding what kind of tree works best for your household is the place to start, but knowing what to do after that decision is what really matters.

If cared for properly and stored carefully, artificial trees can last 10 to 20 years, but they typically can’t be recycled. They must be used for at least 10 years to have the same carbon-utilization impact as purchasing a real tree every year.

When it’s time to throw them out, Kucharski says they can be disassembled and placed in the trash for regular pickup.

Alternatively, natural trees can be repurposed and used for composting, mulch or to nourish soil.

“Christmas trees have more of an acidic aspect to them,” said Kucharski, “and generally in our neck of the woods, our soils are more alkaline to neutral and some plant varieties like to have a little more acidic soil.”

If not being recycled, trees in Sarasota can be placed on the curb before 7 a.m. on the regularly scheduled yard-waste service day.

Manatee County collects trees from Dec. 25 to Jan. 6, and they must be cut into sections no taller than four feet. They should be placed on the curb by 6 a.m. on service days.

Experts warn against burning discarded trees. They can flare into a fast-burning inferno, whether outdoors or in a fireplace.

Prices this season average $80-$100, about 10 percent higher than 2022, according to the American Christmas Tree Association.

Local tree retailer Eduardo Hernandez says Alpine Christmas Trees tries to limit the potential for waste up front, carefully calculating how many trees they may need each season to prevent unnecessary shipments.

“I’d say there’s lots of benefits when it comes to real trees. We do the shipping,” he said. “But the artificial trees, I’d say most of those pieces come from other parts of the world so there’s even more shipping.”

Alpine Christmas Trees only deals in Fraser firs, a durable, long-lasting tree, often shipped from western North Carolina. Hernandez notes that their trees grow in areas with poor soil conditions, so the natural tree market gives purpose to land likely to go unused otherwise.

Natural trees also help to offset carbon emissions and provide habitats for animals while they’re being grown. The 30 million trees harvested each season are replaced by one to three more new trees each year, adding to the 350 million currently growing, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Alpine Christmas Trees is located at 11315 Palmbrush Trail in Lakewood Ranch. Hernandez says they have sold out the last few years, but any trees left over will be donated to St. Mary Magdalene Church.

Sarah Owens is a reporter for the Community News Collaborative. Connect with her at slowens@cncfl.org.

