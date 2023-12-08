Changes hope to revitalize downtown Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans are underway to redesign downtown Palmetto.

The goal is to attract more visitors who the committee says are currently visiting more developed areas in town. The first step, city officials say is to revitalize Main Street.

Local officials say that downtown Palmetto used to be the place to be but in recent years that hasn’t been the case. There are now a number of different projects on the horizon and local leaders are hoping to return it to the bustling hub it used to be.

The first project aims to completely rebuild Main Street, including both things below the surface like water and power lines, as well as improving it above ground by doing things like adding sculptures and pavers.

This is an effort to both attract more businesses and people, while also encouraging established businesses to make downtown Palmetto a long-term home.

President of the Palmetto Downtown Main Street Association, Jordan Chancy, says another big goal is to design a central hub that is more convenient for everyone in the area.

“We’re looking at things for families, for retirees, for those that live here full-time, and part-time residents. It’s something for them to enjoy without having to get in the car and drive 30 minutes away to find things to do. We think it will fit a good niche of what the community wants. It’s what a lot of us have been driving by for years and wishing there was something else here,” said Chancy.

