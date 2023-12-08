Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Cat named Spirit adopted by officer after being found at airport

Spirit the cat is now acclimating to house life after being rescued from an airport's...
Spirit the cat is now acclimating to house life after being rescued from an airport's long-term parking lot.(Allegheny County Police Department via Facebook)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - A stray cat is getting all the love at their long-term home after being found in the long-term parking lot of an airport.

The cat, now called Spirit, was initially found by an airport employee who contacted the Allegheny County Police Department, according to the police department.

Officers were able to catch Spirit and quickly realized she was malnourished and in need of veterinary care.

One of the officers, Officer Edward Watts, volunteered to take Spirit in and get her the care she needed.

It was discovered that Spirit had underlying health issues, but Allegheny police said she is now expected to make a full recovery and is acclimating well to her new home with Officer Watts’ family.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beth Orticelli made a rare find.
A mega find: Megalodon shark tooth found in Venice
An uber driver and one passenger were killed in the crash.
Uber driver, passenger killed in Skyway Bridge crash
Luna, a 10-month-old German shepherd, was stuck on a slanted tree 25 feet in the air in the...
‘I’ll be darned’: Missing German shepherd found stuck in tree 25 feet in the air
Douglas Gray
Second arrest made after body discovered in Bradenton homeless camp
Bridget Ziegler
School Board Chair calls for Bridget Ziegler to resign from Sarasota County School Board

Latest News

Los Angeles Angels TV play-by-play announcer Patrick O'Neal, right, poses with his father,...
Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82
The nurse, identified as Janice Allison, 61, died on Oct. 25. T
Death of nurse allegedly pushed by patient investigated as homicide, police say
WWSB Generic Stock 5
One person killed following crash on US 41
Air Force veteran Jimi Gill received congratulations from CoAuto owner Vinnie Lucido after...
‘He is so kind and deserving’: 87-year-old Air Force veteran gifted refurbished car
Former President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he returns to the courtroom from a break at...
Court narrows Trump gag order, allows disparaging statements about special counsel but limits speech on witnesses