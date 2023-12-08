Advertise With Us
Cardinal Mooney prepares to play Championship game in Tallahassee at FAMU’s Bragg Memorial Stadium

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By James Hill
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Cardinal Mooney cougars are (11-2) heading into the FHSAA Class 1S State Championship football game versus Trinity Catholic (6-7) on December 8th at 10.a.m.

The Cougars are a team peaking at the right time with good players ready to make history and a legacy for fans on the Suncoast.

Teddy Foster is a CMCHS Senior Defensive back who committed to the University of Florida last summer. He tells ABC7 Sports Anchor how Coach Jared Clark has prepared this team to advance deep into the playoffs and make a championship run.

“I really put a lot of light out on Coach Clark’s leadership for getting us to where we are and then just the team, the execution from all of the seniors and the older classman. I feel like we handled it very professional even though we haven’t been as far as this,” Foster said.

The Cardinal Mooney Cougars are hoping to be a team of destiny using discipline, hard work, and teamwork to win their first football state title since 1972. ABC7 Sports will have live reports from the 2023 FHSAA State Football Chmapionships.

ABC7 News at 11pm - December 6, 2023