WATCH: HCSO Marine Unit tracks down felon
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office took to the water to arrest a man wanted for burglary and theft.
On Wednesday, detectives were searching a homeless camp on North 52nd Street in search of Shawn Landers. Landers had been wanted for crimes committed in the Orient Park area.
When deputies neared the camp around 10:20 a.m., Landers fled into a nearby retention pond on the southwest side of I-4.
Aviation, Marine, and K9 deputies canvassed the area. After nearly three hours of searching, the Marine Unit found Landers hiding in tall grass and cattails.
Landers was charged with:
- Grand Theft Third Degree ($5,000-$10,000)
- Dealing In Stolen Property
- Burglary More than $1,000 in Damage
- Resisting Officer without Violence
