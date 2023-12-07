WATCH: HCSO Marine Unit tracks down felon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office took to the water to arrest a man wanted for burglary and theft.

On Wednesday, detectives were searching a homeless camp on North 52nd Street in search of Shawn Landers. Landers had been wanted for crimes committed in the Orient Park area.

When deputies neared the camp around 10:20 a.m., Landers fled into a nearby retention pond on the southwest side of I-4.

Aviation, Marine, and K9 deputies canvassed the area. After nearly three hours of searching, the Marine Unit found Landers hiding in tall grass and cattails.

Landers was charged with:

Grand Theft Third Degree ($5,000-$10,000)

Dealing In Stolen Property

Burglary More than $1,000 in Damage

Resisting Officer without Violence

