Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Venice HS Football Team preparing for FHSAA State Championship Game

VHS Football Team prepares for state championship game
VHS Football Team prepares for state championship game(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School Varsity Football Team is gearing up for the last game of their season.

Winner take all. The trophy, state championship, and memories forever.

Five-star senior cornerback and Florida State University Seminoles commit Charles Lester III tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill the team will be ready to play on Saturday night.

“From weightlifting, to film, to on the field, I feel like everyone is ready and they know what needs to be taken to win the state title,” Charles Lester III said.

The Venice Indians are one of the best teams in the state of Florida. Venice has not lost a football game since Sept. 1 at Cocoa High School 31-21.

Since the loss, Venice has steam-rolled back into the state championship game by earning twelve wins in a row.

“Just coming out, getting a ring, that’s what we came here for on June the fifth, we have been out there since then... Actually, right here in this sled putting in the work, and that’s what we want that’s what we came for,” senior quarterback Jadyn Glasser said.

Coach John Peacock says Lakeland is a great program and he looks forward to the big game. He also says his team must play well to win.

“We’re obviously excited to get a rematch and kind of redeem ourselves from last years state championship game,” Coach Peacock said. “I think our kids are excited. They’ve been playing very well.”

The FHSAA Class 4 S Championship game features Lakeland and Venice. This is a rematch from last season many people across the state can’t wait to see.

ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill will provide live reports from Tallahassee.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridget Ziegler
Calls for Bridget Ziegler to step down from Sarasota County School Board
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
Possible thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon
First Alert Weather: The chill is on tonight

Latest News

Florida Gulf Coast cruised to an 87-54 victory over New College of Florida on Tuesday night.
Kellman, Johnson lead Florida Gulf Coast over New College, 87-54
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Cardinal Mooney playing in state championship
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Athlete of the Week: Carson Beach
Carson Beach ready to close out high school career in storybook fashion
Carson Beach ready to close out high school career in storybook fashion