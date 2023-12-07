Venice HS Football Team preparing for FHSAA State Championship Game

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School Varsity Football Team is gearing up for the last game of their season.

Winner take all. The trophy, state championship, and memories forever.

Five-star senior cornerback and Florida State University Seminoles commit Charles Lester III tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill the team will be ready to play on Saturday night.

“From weightlifting, to film, to on the field, I feel like everyone is ready and they know what needs to be taken to win the state title,” Charles Lester III said.

The Venice Indians are one of the best teams in the state of Florida. Venice has not lost a football game since Sept. 1 at Cocoa High School 31-21.

Since the loss, Venice has steam-rolled back into the state championship game by earning twelve wins in a row.

“Just coming out, getting a ring, that’s what we came here for on June the fifth, we have been out there since then... Actually, right here in this sled putting in the work, and that’s what we want that’s what we came for,” senior quarterback Jadyn Glasser said.

Coach John Peacock says Lakeland is a great program and he looks forward to the big game. He also says his team must play well to win.

“We’re obviously excited to get a rematch and kind of redeem ourselves from last years state championship game,” Coach Peacock said. “I think our kids are excited. They’ve been playing very well.”

The FHSAA Class 4 S Championship game features Lakeland and Venice. This is a rematch from last season many people across the state can’t wait to see.

ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill will provide live reports from Tallahassee.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.