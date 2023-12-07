Advertise With Us
Uber driver, passenger killed in Skyway Bridge crash

An uber driver and one passenger were killed in the crash.
(Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol says that an Uber driver and a passenger were killed in a Wednesday night crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The driver of a stolen Ford Mustang, Leosvany Roman, had crashed into an Hillsborough County Sheriff’s patrol unit before fleeing. A pursuit was initiated and despite attempts to stop Roman reaching the bridge, Roman crashed into the patrol car again and went the wrong way.

Roman then collided with an Uber on I-275 near the rest area on the north side of the bridge.

The Uber driver, identified as a 33-year-old from Bradenton, died as a result. One of the three passengers inside was also killed. A 51-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were seriously injured.

They were taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation. Roman is being charged with felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravating fleeing and eluding involving death, driving with a suspended license and battery on a law enforcement officer.

