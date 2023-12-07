Two seriously injured in Pasco County plane crash

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were seriously injured in a plane crash in Pasco County after a plane crashed on the side of a roadway.

The Zephyrhills Police Department and Pasco County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a plane crash at the City of Zephyrhills Government Municipal Airport.

Both the FAA and NTSB have been called out to scene to investigate the crash. Two patients were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The single-engine Cessna was registered out of Lakeland.

South Avenue, from Airport Road to Sixth Avenue, is closed due to the crash; please avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.