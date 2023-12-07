Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Two seriously injured in Pasco County plane crash

Two people were injured in a plane crash in Pasco County.
Two people were injured in a plane crash in Pasco County.(Zephyrhills Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were seriously injured in a plane crash in Pasco County after a plane crashed on the side of a roadway.

The Zephyrhills Police Department and Pasco County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a plane crash at the City of Zephyrhills Government Municipal Airport.

Both the FAA and NTSB have been called out to scene to investigate the crash. Two patients were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The single-engine Cessna was registered out of Lakeland.

South Avenue, from Airport Road to Sixth Avenue, is closed due to the crash; please avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridget Ziegler
Calls for Bridget Ziegler to step down from Sarasota County School Board
An uber driver and one passenger were killed in the crash.
Uber driver, passenger killed in Skyway Bridge crash
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker

Latest News

Douglas Gray
Second arrest made after body discovered in Bradenton homeless camp
Ybor City shooting persons of interest
Third suspect arrested in Ybor City shooting, increased reward for tips announced
Beth Orticelli made a rare find.
A mega find: Megalodon shark tooth found in Venice
Venice shark tooth hunter makes mega find