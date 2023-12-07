Third suspect arrested in Ybor City shooting, increased reward for tips announced
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A third suspect, Dwayne Tillman Jr., has been arrested in connection to the Ybor City shooting on Oct. 29.
Tampa Police Chief Lee Burcaw announced the arrest in a news conference on Thursday.
Police believe there is one more suspect in connection to the shooting. Chief Burcaw also announced an increase in the reward for tips from $5,000 to $27,000.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.