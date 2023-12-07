Third suspect arrested in Ybor City shooting, increased reward for tips announced

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A third suspect, Dwayne Tillman Jr., has been arrested in connection to the Ybor City shooting on Oct. 29.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Burcaw announced the arrest in a news conference on Thursday.

Police believe there is one more suspect in connection to the shooting. Chief Burcaw also announced an increase in the reward for tips from $5,000 to $27,000.

