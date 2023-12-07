Advertise With Us
Third suspect arrested in Ybor City shooting, increased reward for tips announced

Ybor City shooting persons of interest
Ybor City shooting persons of interest(Tampa Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A third suspect, Dwayne Tillman Jr., has been arrested in connection to the Ybor City shooting on Oct. 29.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Burcaw announced the arrest in a news conference on Thursday.

Police believe there is one more suspect in connection to the shooting. Chief Burcaw also announced an increase in the reward for tips from $5,000 to $27,000.

