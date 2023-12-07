Advertise With Us
Taco Bell is bringing back its Double Decker Taco


Taco Bell says its Double Decker Taco is returning to menus nationwide.(Taco Bell)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - Taco Bell says it’s bringing back a fan-favorite menu item for a limited time.

The Double Decker Taco is back on menus nationwide.

Taco Bell customers can purchase the taco for $2.99.

“The Double Decker Taco holds a deep space in the hearts of our Taco Bell Fans. The insane amount of love for this product from fans across our social platforms was impossible to ignore,” Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer said.

The Double Decker Taco is described as a “perfect combination of crunchy and soft textures.” It has a bean-filled tortilla wrapped around a taco shell with seasoned beef, fresh crisp lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese inside.

The fast-food chain said the fan-favorite menu item almost returned in 2022 but it lost to the Enchirito during a fan vote.

However, the continued popularity of the “retired” taco could not be ignored.

Taco Bell representatives said fans “poured out their enthusiasm” and shared their nostalgic connection to the iconic menu item.

“We listened to what our fans wanted from us and knew we couldn’t deny them the joy of the Double Decker Taco any longer,” Montgomery said.

To celebrate the Double Decker Taco’s return, Uber One members have access to a BOGO deal until Dec. 10. DoorDash customers can also receive $5 off orders of $25 or more when purchasing the taco by Dec. 12.

Taco Bell didn’t specify how long the Double Decker Taco will be on the menu.

