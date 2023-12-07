Advertise With Us
Suncoast residents pay tribute on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The attack on Pearl Harbor 82 years ago has had lasting impacts felt by thousands of people all across the country, including right here on the Suncoast. That’s where one man tells ABC7 that the events of that day completely changed his life trajectory.

Over 2,400 people were killed on the day notably labeled by then President Franklin Delano Roosevelt as “a date which will live in infamy.”

Suncoast Resident and Air Force Veteran Ken Thomas says he was inspired to devote his life to serving the country after learning about the sacrifices made by his family members.

When speaking of his family’s sacrifice and their connection to Dec. 7, 1941, Thomas noted, “Because of it, my grandfather, who had already served in World War I, went back into the service in World War II.”

A fellow Suncoast Veteran named Randy Ragan, whose father served in World War II at just 15 years old, noted his dad initially wasn’t even heavy enough to make the military’s weight limit.

“He had to go home and eat a bunch of bananas and get reweighed later, so they would let him join,” Ragan recalled.

His father has since passed on, but his memory and commitment to our country continue to live on. Thomas said he has eight nieces and nephews who serve in the military.

