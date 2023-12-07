Advertise With Us
Suncoast Humane Society announces $100K year-end challenge gift

(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast Humane Society has found donors to make a $100,000 matching gift and they are seeking community donations to continue the work to save animals across the region.

Thanks to a few incredibly generous donors, Suncoast Humane Society has received a $100,000 matching challenge gift. This gesture comes at a critical time of year for the organization.

Suncoast Humane Society remains steadfast in its commitment to its mission ‐ providing shelter to the most vulnerable animals, affordable prevention services to the community, and ongoing support for pets and the people who love them.

There is a $100,000 challenge match, your donation will have double the impact, enabling Suncoast Humane Society to expand its rescue efforts, provide essential medical care, and offer a haven for animals in need.

To donate, click here.

You can also make a gift by mailing a check to Suncoast Humane Society at 6781 San Casa Drive Englewood, FL 34224.

