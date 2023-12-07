Second Polk County teacher in less than a week arrested

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second teacher in Polk County has been arrested in less than a week for illegal and inappropriate conduct with a child.

Rameir Jones, 21, was arrested on Dec. 6. Jones was a 5th-8th grade teacher at Preparing the Way Academy in Lakeland. A 15-year-old Lakeland girl who was missing and endangered had removed a probationary ankle monitoring device before leaving her home. Detectives believed that she could be with Jones, but he told them he hadn’t seen her in four days.

The next morning, detectives located the victim inside his home, and immediately took Jones into custody.

The victim admitted in interviews that she and Jones had been texting each other lewd messages. Jones eventually admitted to the texts and admitted that he told her to turn off her phone so she could not be tracked.

Jones was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

· Sex offense on a student by an authority figure (F2)

· Traveling to meet a minor to engage in illegal activity (F2)

· Unlawful use of a two-way communication device (F3)

· Interference with child custody (F3)

· Accessory after the fact (aiding her in avoiding detection by law enforcement) (F3)

· Giving false information to law enforcement during an investigation (M1)

· Aiding unmarried minor (M1)

· Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (M1)

· Resisting arrest (M1)

The first arrest occurred on Nov. 20. Jerron Dunn, a substitute teacher working at New Beginnings High School, is accused of sending texts and videos of himself masturbating to two students. Dunn is out on bond.

