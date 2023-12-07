Second arrest made after body discovered in Bradenton homeless camp

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a second suspect for his involvement in the murder of a homeless man.

57-year-old Douglas Gray is charged with Second Degree Murder after admitting to helping 59-year-old Stephen Astbury Jr. with the murder of a fellow homeless man approximately two weeks ago in the camp where they all stayed. Astbury is also charged with Second Degree Murder.

MCSO was called out to the homeless camp in the 3700 block of 14th Street West, Bradenton on Dec. 1 after they received a tip from a person who had information on a homicide that had happened two weeks earlier.

A motive is unknown.

The 64-year-old victim’s name is still being withheld.

