School Board Chair calls for Bridget Ziegler to resign from Sarasota County School Board

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County School Board Chair Karen Rose has issued a statement calling for Bridget Ziegler to resign from the Sarasota County School Board.

The statement reads:

“Our community has been rocked by the disturbing revelations surrounding my fellow School Board member Bridget Ziegler and the criminal allegations against her husband, Christian Ziegler. I am shocked and deeply saddened by the conduct and deplore the salacious news coverage. But my first responsibility is to the Sarasota County School District.

So for the good of our students, teachers, staff and community, I will be calling on Mrs. Ziegler to step down from her position on the School Board. I am asking our Superintendent to place this item on the agenda for our next meeting, Tuesday, December 12, where I will make a motion that the Board approve a resolution asking Mrs. Ziegler to step down.

I personally care about Bridget and her family and deeply regret the necessity for this course of action, but given the intense media scrutiny locally and nationally, her continued presence on the Board would cause irreparably harmful distractions to our critical mission.”

Rose replaced Ziegler as Chair of the Sarasota County School Board last week during an annual reorganization of the board.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.