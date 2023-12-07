Advertise With Us
Sarasota's Holiday Boat Parade of Lights this Saturday

Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade
Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade(Charities for Children)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very special Suncoast Holiday tradition is right around the corner.

Preps are underway for Sarasota’s Holiday Boat Parade of Lights is this weekend! It’s the 37th year for the event at Bayfront Park. If you’re going, bring an unwrapped toy or book. Those donations go to Suncoast Charities for Children.

ABC7 is a proud sponsor of this event and you can catch our extended live coverage at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 9.

