Sarasota BMX celebrates 50 years, will host Sunshine State Nationals in January

Sarasota BMX
Sarasota BMX(Sarasota County Parks)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In 2024, Sarasota BMX will celebrate 50 years of offering a place to play, practice and race in Sarasota County and will welcome USA BMX’s Sunshine State Nationals.

The Sarasota track is the oldest continuously running BMX track in the United States.

To kick off celebration of this historic milestone, the track will host the Sunshine State Nationals – the first event of USA BMX’s 2024 National Race Series – Jan. 5 through Jan. 7, 2024.

An estimated 1,500 riders from around the United States and Canada are expected to travel to Sarasota to compete in the three-day race weekend. Sarasota residents and visitors can witness some of the best amateur BMX racing during the Sunshine State Nationals.

On Jan. 5, 2024 races will include the first of four U.S. qualifiers for the UCI BMX World Championships to be held at Rock Hill, SC in May.

Jan. 7, 2024 will feature UCI Elite class racing where eligible riders can gain rider and nations ranking points towards the 2024 Olympic qualifications.

Race viewing is free and open to the public, and a variety of food and merchandise vendors will also be onsite throughout the weekend. For additional information on the race, visit SarasotaBMX.com.

