Owner of Pawsome Sitters in court for code violations

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A former Hardee County Deputy and former Bradenton Police officer made a court appearance in connection with a case involving his pet sitting business.

The owner of Pawsome Sitters, Nicholas Votto, has previously been charged with animal cruelty after investigators uncovered a video showing cruelty toward a dog named Grizzly. The Manatee County Animal Services has also cited Zotto with civil ordinance violations of Manatee County Ordinances concerning his operation of the business “Pawsome Sitters.”

On Wednesday, Zotto was in court for code violations of running an illegal dog boarding kennel from his home. He was fined $500.

He’ll be back in court Jan. 3 for a pre-trial hearing on the animal cruelty charges.

He’s pleaded not guilty.

