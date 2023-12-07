Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Owner of Pawsome Sitters in court for code violations

Nicholas Zotto's Bradenton Police photo. He is no longer employed with the department.
Nicholas Zotto's Bradenton Police photo. He is no longer employed with the department.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A former Hardee County Deputy and former Bradenton Police officer made a court appearance in connection with a case involving his pet sitting business.

The owner of Pawsome Sitters, Nicholas Votto, has previously been charged with animal cruelty after investigators uncovered a video showing cruelty toward a dog named Grizzly. The Manatee County Animal Services has also cited Zotto with civil ordinance violations of Manatee County Ordinances concerning his operation of the business “Pawsome Sitters.”

On Wednesday, Zotto was in court for code violations of running an illegal dog boarding kennel from his home. He was fined $500.

He’ll be back in court Jan. 3 for a pre-trial hearing on the animal cruelty charges.

He’s pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridget Ziegler
Calls for Bridget Ziegler to step down from Sarasota County School Board
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
Possible thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon
First Alert Weather: The chill is on tonight

Latest News

VHS Football Team prepares for state championship game
Venice HS Football Team preparing for FHSAA State Championship Game
Suncoast Humane Society announces $100K year-end challenge gift
WWSB ABC7 News at 10am
Top Clicks - 12/7/2023
An uber driver and one passenger were killed in the crash.
Uber driver, passenger killed in Skyway Bridge crash