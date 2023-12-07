Advertise With Us
Motion for change of venue denied for Charlotte County woman accused of killing deputy

Cassandra Smith
Cassandra Smith(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - In court on Nov. 28, Cassandra Smith, the woman accused of killing a deputy in a drunk driving incident in 2022, filed a motion for a change of venue. The motion was denied on Dec. 7.

One year ago, 23-year-old Deputy Christopher Taylor was struck and killed in Punta Gorda while he was conducting a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Cassandra Smith, called 911 after losing control of her Jeep and veering across three lanes into the shoulder striking the deputy’s patrol vehicle which in turn hit the deputy.

Smith was taken into custody by Florida Highway Patrol and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on charges of DUI Manslaughter.

Smith’s trial is set to begin on Dec. 12.

