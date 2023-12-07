Advertise With Us
A mega find: Megalodon shark tooth found in Venice

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - They don’t call Venice the “Shark Tooth Capital” of the world for nothing!

A Venice woman made a huge discovery while walking on the beach, finding a megalodon shark’s tooth that is estimated to be around 12 million years old.

Beth Orticelli is passionate about collecting shark teeth. The retired teacher from Chicago moved to Venice two years ago and says finding the small triangular shaped teeth quickly became a hobby.

“It’s meditative. I call it shark aerobics. It’s walking and squatting and picking up things you see... walking squatting picking up constantly,” said Orticelli.

Over time, she has amassed quite a collection, which is now on display at her home. While walking on Manasota Beach, she made the discovery of a lifetime.

“My husband and I were walking and he’s like going, pointing down to something and my fast reflexes… I’m like whoa and it was this giant thing, and it filled my whole hand,” Beth recalled.

Orticelli found a huge megalodon tooth.

Brittanie Pierce, who works at the Fossil Frenzy in Venice, says this megalodon find is rare.

“What we do know is that there is a formation right offshore here in Venice, and it’s very dense with fossils. There’s millions of fossils being found every day. By scuba divers. And so when they do wash up, typically the smaller ones are what we see. When we do see something this big. It’s really, really special,” said Pierce.

It’s a special find that is worth big bucks. Collectors tell us large, old shark teeth can range in price from anywhere from less than $50 to tens of thousands of dollars. But, Orticelli says she’s adding it to her collection and hopes to find more in the future.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

