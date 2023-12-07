Advertise With Us
Legacy Trail safety blitz nets one arrest

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By Rob Wells
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last week, officials from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spent several days along one of the most scenic routes along the Suncoast.

It wasn’t for the nature elements, rather, it was all for safety. Sheriff’s office spokespersons said they logged 127 conversations with people along the Legacy Trail from Venice to downtown Sarasota. While the safety and information campaign consisted primarily of friendly chats and interactions, others walked away with citations, and warnings, primarily for breaking the posted 15 mile-per-hour speed limits for bikers.

Sheriff officials added that they also stopped an individual who was on the trail after hours. They said a background check revealed the person had an outstanding felony warrant for narcotics which ended in an arrest.

“Those not obeying the posted signage, and the proper use of signage along the trail are the people that we want to contact, and educate, and in this case, an arrest because the person had a warrant,” said Sarasota County Sheriff Lieutenant Don Kennard.

Kennard said his office also received complaints about the homeless population living along some parts of the trail which was also part of the program.

“Our homeless outreach team had a chance to conduct interactions with individuals and see if there’s any one out there that might need some help that we could communicate with” Kennard added. People who visit and enjoy Legacy Trail said it only makes the nature habitat more appealing. “This is quite an asset for the community, and one of the reasons that I bought where I did because I can bike out here and not have to go out on the roads,” said Jerry Slack, with, who along with his dog Spanky, ride the trail every day.

For more information on rules and regulations and safety tips regarding The Legacy Trail, please visit: friendsofthelegacytrail.org.

