Gulf Islands Water Ferry service start date now delayed

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gulf Island Water Ferry service that was set to open on Dec. 8 is now delayed.

According to officials with Manatee County, the project was on track to start but the service is still in its final approval stages from outside agencies. During the time of additional preparation, the county is discussing ticket prices, including an option for a round trip ticket.

Two 50-foot open air catamarans, Miss Anna Maria and Downtown Duchess, will take riders from the day dock located directly off Riverwalk in downtown Bradenton to Anna Maria City Pier and Bridge Street Pier. The two catamarans hold 48 passengers and will have two crew aboard.

