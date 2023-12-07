Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Cold start then a mild afternoon

Showers then cooler on Sunday
Showers then cooler on Sunday(wwsb)
By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:05 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold air driven in by gusty north winds will combine with clear skies and lower wind speeds to cause the coldest night of the week this morning. The good news is that the First Alert Weather Morning status will be allowed to expire by later in the morning as temperatures quickly rise after sunrise. In fact, despite a morning drop in temperatures compared to yesterday morning of 20 degrees, our afternoon high will be warmer than yesterday. This will start a warming trend as winds turn from north to southeast. After temperatures in the 40s this morning we will see afternoon highs in the low 70s. By Saturday the highs will hit the low 80s.

As winds turn southeast, moisture will rapidly return. This will set the stage for the next cold front on Sunday to produce showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. At this time the rainfall accumulation is around .5 inch to .75 inches. It does not look like it will be a sever weather day, but that could change. However, on what will be a very busy pre-holiday Sunday, the duration of the rain could be long enough and heavy enough that we will call it a First Alert Weather Day.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridget Ziegler
Calls for Bridget Ziegler to step down from Sarasota County School Board
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 on Nov. 29.
Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
Possible thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon
First Alert Weather: The chill is on tonight

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Calls for Bridget Ziegler to step down
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - December 5, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
ABC7 News at 7pm - December 5, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
ABC7 News at 6pm - December 5, 2023