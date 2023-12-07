First Alert Weather: Cold start then a mild afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold air driven in by gusty north winds will combine with clear skies and lower wind speeds to cause the coldest night of the week this morning. The good news is that the First Alert Weather Morning status will be allowed to expire by later in the morning as temperatures quickly rise after sunrise. In fact, despite a morning drop in temperatures compared to yesterday morning of 20 degrees, our afternoon high will be warmer than yesterday. This will start a warming trend as winds turn from north to southeast. After temperatures in the 40s this morning we will see afternoon highs in the low 70s. By Saturday the highs will hit the low 80s.

As winds turn southeast, moisture will rapidly return. This will set the stage for the next cold front on Sunday to produce showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. At this time the rainfall accumulation is around .5 inch to .75 inches. It does not look like it will be a sever weather day, but that could change. However, on what will be a very busy pre-holiday Sunday, the duration of the rain could be long enough and heavy enough that we will call it a First Alert Weather Day.

